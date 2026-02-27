Jail Call Threat Leads to Terrorism Charges in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) An Indianapolis man, Jordan Lee Williams, 29, was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a judge during a jail call, according to WTHR. Court documents state the threat occurred on February 9 during a monitored call between Williams and an inmate.

Authorities say Williams made multiple violent statements, including threatening to harm the judge and the inmate. The call reportedly included remarks about drugs and robbery, escalating to specific threats of shooting the judge.

A preliminary investigation revealed Williams was living on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on S. Randolph Street. Officers conducting surveillance located him and seized what was described as a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Williams has been charged with intimidation to commit terrorism, a Level 5 felony, and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. WTHR reports that he remains in custody pending further court proceedings.