Manchester University celebrates completion of Fort Wayne expansion

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – Manchester University Fort Wayne hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in celebration of the completion of its nearly $20 million expansion on Diebold Road.

The expansion has added more than 32,000 square feet of space and state-of-the-art capabilities to Manchester’s Fort Wayne health science hub. New additions include an interprofessional clinic, physical therapy teaching labs, research and classroom spaces, and a nursing simulation and skills laboratory.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of higher education, our commitment to growth and innovation remains unwavering. We expanded our academic offerings in health sciences to meet the rising demands of our community. By embracing new disciplines and interdisciplinary approaches in healthcare, our students will graduate ready to succeed in the ever-changing world, ultimately improving health outcomes and advancing medical knowledge,” said Manchester University President Stacy Young.

A clinic was dedicated and named in honor of president emeritus David McFadden at the ceremony. The walk-in clinic will be a place where many in the community can find resources and services not readily available without a traditional appointment.

Remarks were also given by Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. CEO John Urbahns, and former Parkview Health CEO and current Manchester University Board of Trustees member Mike Packnett.

“Manchester University is excited to partner with Parkview Health in expanding its academic offerings in health sciences at the Fort Wayne location,” said Packnett. “By working together with Parkview, we are cultivating the next generation of healthcare professionals and creating significant impact in our community.”

The project’s groundbreaking was celebrated just over a year ago, on June 16, 2023.