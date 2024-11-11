Jurors continue deliberation in Delphi murder trial

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Jurors will be back Monday in Carroll Circuit Court, after ending a third day of deliberations Saturday without a verdict in the case of Richard Allen, a 52-year-old former pharmacy tech accused of the 2017 murders of Delphi eighth-graders Abby Williams and Libby German.

The sequestered jury deliberated more than five hours Saturday, before leaving the Carroll County Courthouse around 2:45 p.m. Deliberations started for the 12 jurors and three alternates Thursday afternoon and continued Friday. Since Thursday, the jury has been deliberating for 14 1/2 hours.

Saturday marked Day 20 since opening arguments.

The jury is scheduled to take a day off Sunday and then resume at 9 a.m. Monday. Judge Fran Gull set a schedule for the sequestered jury — selected in mid-October from a pool in Allen County — to deliberate from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day until jurors reach a verdict in the high-profile case.

The initial schedule for the trial ran through Nov. 15.

Here’s a look, again, at where things left off Thursday, after Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Allen’s attorney Brad Rozzi presented their closing arguments after 18 days of testimony that started Oct. 18.

This article was produced by Dave Bangert on behalf of WIBC/Network Indiana and Based in Lafayette.