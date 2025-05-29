Juvenile Shot During Fight Over Vape Cartridges

Allen County, Ind: (WOWO): What began as a disturbance call in Western Allen County involving several juveniles escalated quickly at about 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Callers told the Allen County Sheriff’s Department that several juveniles appeared to be fighting over a gun, and that one had apparently been shot at a home in the 1000 block of Townsend Run near Bass Road and the west county line.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators found that two male juveniles had apparently tried selling vape cartidges to another pair of male juveniles when a disagreement between the four resulted in a gun being pulled and a fight starting.

The gun went off during the fight and two of the juveniles fled. The gun was recovered and had been reported stolen. Two other guns were also seized, one of which was also stolen.