May 29, 2025
Indiana News

Potential Trade Opportunities Between Indiana And Belgium

by David Scheie0

NORTHWEST INDIANA, (WOWO) — Last week, The Ports of Indiana hosted a group from Belgium to further the trade relationship between The Hoosier State and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

Officials toured the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, and had the opportunity to see the future site of the port’s first ocean container terminal, as well as the steel processing facilities.

Ports CEO Jody Peacock says The Great Lakes “provide a strategic connection between out regions,” and called the Belgian port “one of our most important trading partners.”

Antwerp-Bruges is the second-largest port in Europe and 13th largest in the world, with more than 300 liner services shipping to 1,200 destinations.

