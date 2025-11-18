Neighbors Push Back on Adams County Kennel Plan

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Neighbors and an area animal rescue organization are voicing opposition to a proposed commercial dog kennel planned for rural Adams County.

The proposal, submitted by Leander and Rebecca Schwartz, calls for breeding up to 20 Rottweilers and Boxers on their property. The kennel would sit about 341 feet from seven nearby homes, far closer than the county’s zoning requirement of 1,000 feet between kennels and residential structures.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a variance request at 6 p.m. Thursday. County commissioners will take public comment on the proposal at 7 p.m.

Lennox’s Legacy Rescue is urging residents to attend. Executive Director Katie Wilson says local shelters are already overcrowded and that many of the 25,000 dogs her organization has placed over the years came from breeders who failed to provide adequate care.

County leaders are expected to hear extensive feedback before deciding whether the project can move forward.