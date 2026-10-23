Kelly Krauskopf to step down as Indiana Fever president

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Kelly Krauskopf is stepping down as president of the Indiana Fever after nearly three decades with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The organization announced the decision Friday, Oct. 23, saying Krauskopf informed leadership before the end of the 2026 regular season.

Krauskopf joined Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 1999, ahead of the Fever’s inaugural season in 2000. As the franchise’s original president and general manager, she helped build the team into a consistent WNBA contender.

During her first tenure with the Fever, the team made 13 postseason appearances, including a league-record 12 consecutive playoff appearances, reached the WNBA Finals three times and won its first championship in 2012.

In 2018, Krauskopf moved to the Indiana Pacers as assistant general manager, becoming the first woman in NBA history to hold an executive basketball management role, according to the organization.

She returned to the Fever in 2024 as president of basketball and business operations. The team reached the WNBA semifinals in 2025 and returned to the playoffs in 2026.

Krauskopf also helped lead development of the Fever’s new $78 million sports performance center. The 108,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in March 2027.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner Herb Simon credited Krauskopf with building the franchise and helping grow women’s basketball in Indianapolis.

Krauskopf said she was grateful for the opportunities and relationships she developed with the organization and expressed confidence in the Fever’s future.

Before joining Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Krauskopf served as the WNBA’s first director of basketball operations, helping establish rules, scheduling and officiating policies before the league launched in 1997. She also contributed to USA Basketball’s women’s national team selection process across multiple Olympic cycles.