October 23, 2026
Local News

$75,000 contribution to support affordable housing renovations in Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / 3Rivers Credit Union)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Four homes in Fort Wayne’s Mount Vernon Park neighborhood are slated for renovations following a $75,000 contribution to Bridge of Grace Ministries.

The funding will support home renovations and efforts to preserve affordable housing in Fort Wayne.

The contribution includes a $60,000 grant from FHLBank Indianapolis, matched by $15,000 from 3Rivers Credit Union.

Bridge of Grace Ministries says it has renovated 35 homes since 2016 as part of its ongoing work to revitalize the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood and the city.

The organizations say investments like this help strengthen housing stability across Indiana.

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