Warsaw police seek suspects in wallet theft, more than $4,600 in fraudulent transactions

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects connected to a wallet theft and more than $4,600 in fraudulent transactions at multiple area businesses.

The Warsaw Police Department says the incidents occurred Oct. 22. Investigators are also looking for a newer-model white Dodge Durango with tinted windows believed to be connected to the investigation.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on U.S. 30 from Pierceton toward Warsaw at approximately 3:27 p.m.

Police say witness information and surveillance footage have not yet led to the identification of the suspects or vehicle. Investigators believe the suspects may be from outside the area and are working to identify other potential victims who may not realize they were targeted.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle, or has information about the investigation, is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-385-2210.