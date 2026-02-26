Surviving Spring Break: Where Are You Going?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Spring Break is quickly approaching for college students as well as high school students. Maybe you and your friends have already started talking about travel plans, if so take a pause and make sure you have all your research done before you book flights.

Miami Beach and Panama City are two of the most popular destinations here at home while resorts and beaches fill up internationally as well. From beaches to Bourbon Street, spring break hotspots fill up fast, here’s what you need to know before you go.

Some travel advisers suggest students think twice about heading to Cancun this year. While it remains one of the most recognizable spring break brands in the world, shifting travel advisories, crowd concerns and rising costs have prompted some students to explore alternatives.

Experts recommend checking federal travel guidance, monitoring local safety updates and registering trips with the U.S. embassy when traveling abroad.

In recent years, students have begun branching out beyond traditional party beaches.

San Diego has surged in popularity, offering a mix of coastline, outdoor recreation and a more laid-back nightlife scene. From Pacific sunsets to nearby hiking trails, the Southern California city appeals to students looking for both relaxation and adventure.

Farther east, New Orleans has become a spring break staple for those craving culture alongside celebration. With live music spilling onto Bourbon Street and world-famous cuisine around every corner, the city provides a different kind of party atmosphere — one rooted in history and tradition.

Travel industry analysts say social media has played a major role in shifting trends. Students are increasingly choosing destinations that offer shareable experiences, scenic backdrops and unique activities, rather than solely focusing on beachside events.

Research your destination throughly, and once you’ve made a decision we’ll break down actually booking your trip.