Large Apartment Fire in Waterloo Displaces Residents, Prompts State Investigation

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): Crews responded to a large apartment fire in DeKalb County Monday night.

According to reporting from WANE 15, the fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the Knoll Creek Apartments in the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive in Waterloo. Photos shared by residents showed heavy flames coming from the building.

Firefighters told WANE 15 the fire was under control by about 11:25 p.m., with crews remaining on scene to put out hot spots. The Indiana State Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding to investigate.

Witnesses reported seeing roughly 20 fire engines spread across two blocks as crews worked to contain the blaze.

A resident told WANE 15 that people displaced by the fire are being taken to New Hope Church in Waterloo.

Authorities have not yet released information on injuries or a cause.