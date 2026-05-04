Northeast Indiana Counties Outline Vote Center Plans for May 5 Primary Election

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO) — Election officials across multiple counties in northeast Indiana are finalizing plans for the May 5, 2026 primary, highlighting expanded access through vote centers and encouraging residents to plan ahead before heading to the polls.
Noble County
Noble County officials say voters will have flexible options on Election Day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a vote center model that allows residents to cast a ballot at any location, regardless of precinct.
Designated vote centers include:
- Noble County Annex Building
- Bridgeway Church
- Crosspointe Family Church
- Stone’s Hill Church
- Orange Township Fire Department
- Cultivate Church
Officials say the system is designed to reduce wait times and improve accessibility across communities including Albion, Kendallville, Ligonier, Rome City, and LaOtto.
Allen County
Allen County is offering one of the largest networks of polling locations in the region, with dozens of sites spread across Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.
Locations include libraries, churches, community centers, parks, and event venues such as:
- Allen County Public Library branch in Monroeville
- Alliance Community Church
- Brookside Church
- Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center
- Fort Wayne Urban League
- Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus
- McMillen Park Community Center
- New Haven Community Center
- Spiece Fitness
- The Chapel
Officials say the wide geographic distribution is intended to ensure convenient access for both urban and rural voters, with community partnerships playing a key role in organizing the effort.
Steuben County
Steuben County will also use a vote center system, allowing voters to choose any polling site in the county on Election Day.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with locations including:
- St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
- Steuben County Event Center
- YMCA of Steuben County
- Peace Lutheran Church
- Cornerstone Church of Hamilton
- Orland Community Building
- Pleasant Lake Community Church
Officials say the goal is to provide convenient access across Angola, Fremont, Hamilton, Orland, and Pleasant Lake.
Adams County
Adams County voters will also have access to multiple vote centers on May 5, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no precinct restrictions.
Polling locations include:
- Bridge Community Church
- Riverside Center
- Monroe Fire Station
- First Missionary Church
- 100 High Street Building
Voters must present a valid photo ID that includes a photo, matches registration records, and is issued by the state or federal government.
The county is also offering a traveling election board for residents unable to reach polling locations, including those in nursing homes and homebound voters. A bipartisan team can deliver voting equipment and provide assistance upon request.
Planning Ahead
Across all four counties, election officials are urging residents to review polling locations, confirm identification requirements, and allow plenty of time to vote.
The vote center model, now widely used in the region, is designed to give voters more flexibility and reduce congestion—helping ensure a smoother Election Day experience.