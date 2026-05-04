Northeast Indiana Counties Outline Vote Center Plans for May 5 Primary Election

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO) — Election officials across multiple counties in northeast Indiana are finalizing plans for the May 5, 2026 primary, highlighting expanded access through vote centers and encouraging residents to plan ahead before heading to the polls.

Noble County

Noble County officials say voters will have flexible options on Election Day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a vote center model that allows residents to cast a ballot at any location, regardless of precinct.

Designated vote centers include:

Noble County Annex Building

Bridgeway Church

Crosspointe Family Church

Stone’s Hill Church

Orange Township Fire Department

Cultivate Church

Officials say the system is designed to reduce wait times and improve accessibility across communities including Albion, Kendallville, Ligonier, Rome City, and LaOtto.

Allen County

Allen County is offering one of the largest networks of polling locations in the region, with dozens of sites spread across Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

Locations include libraries, churches, community centers, parks, and event venues such as:

Allen County Public Library branch in Monroeville

Alliance Community Church

Brookside Church

Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center

Fort Wayne Urban League

Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus

McMillen Park Community Center

New Haven Community Center

Spiece Fitness

The Chapel

Officials say the wide geographic distribution is intended to ensure convenient access for both urban and rural voters, with community partnerships playing a key role in organizing the effort.

Steuben County

Steuben County will also use a vote center system, allowing voters to choose any polling site in the county on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with locations including:

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

Steuben County Event Center

YMCA of Steuben County

Peace Lutheran Church

Cornerstone Church of Hamilton

Orland Community Building

Pleasant Lake Community Church

Officials say the goal is to provide convenient access across Angola, Fremont, Hamilton, Orland, and Pleasant Lake.

Adams County

Adams County voters will also have access to multiple vote centers on May 5, operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no precinct restrictions.

Polling locations include:

Bridge Community Church

Riverside Center

Monroe Fire Station

First Missionary Church

100 High Street Building

Voters must present a valid photo ID that includes a photo, matches registration records, and is issued by the state or federal government.

The county is also offering a traveling election board for residents unable to reach polling locations, including those in nursing homes and homebound voters. A bipartisan team can deliver voting equipment and provide assistance upon request.

Planning Ahead

Across all four counties, election officials are urging residents to review polling locations, confirm identification requirements, and allow plenty of time to vote.

The vote center model, now widely used in the region, is designed to give voters more flexibility and reduce congestion—helping ensure a smoother Election Day experience.