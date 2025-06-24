Late Night Shooting Leaves One Dead And One Hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One person is dead and one is hospitalized after a shooting late last night in southeast Fort Wayne.

Police responded just before midnight on a report of shots fired in Tillman Park where they found a large crowd leaving the area and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene – the other was transported in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 app.