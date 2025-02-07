Lawsuit Aimed At Local School Is Growing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The lawsuit filed in the wake of allegations of sexual exploitation at Bishop Luers High School is growing as more victims are now coming forward.

21-Alive reports that Greg Laker, one of the attorneys representing the victims says that there may be dozens more victims who will be joining the lawsuit.

Minor age male students at the school reportedly used the girls’ names to manufacture and distribute online pornography over a two year period, during which the school allegedly ignored the problem before covering it up.

Bishop Luers and the Catholic Church along with several administrators are all named in the suit.