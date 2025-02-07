A New Superintendent for an Allen County School

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent DeKonick will step down on June 30 of this year and take on a new role as Chief Administrative Officer.

The board of trustees has named Dr. Joshua St. John as his successor effective July 1.

Dr. St John has 26 years of experience in public education – 17 of those at Southwest Allen County Schools.

He says he’s honored to step into the role of superintendent and that he remains deeply committed to the success of Southwest Allen County Schools and its students.