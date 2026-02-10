Indiana Chamber Calls for Expanded Childcare, Township Reform

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is urging lawmakers to advance legislation aimed at strengthening communities and supporting a competitive business climate by addressing two critical priorities: reliable childcare and modern, efficient local government.

“Strong communities are built through smart, practical policies that support both people and the systems they depend on,” said Vanessa Green Sinders, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber. “Whether it’s helping parents stay in the workforce or ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently, these issues are essential to Indiana’s long-term economic prosperity.”

Childcare Access

Affordable, reliable childcare continues to be a barrier for many Hoosier families. House Bill 1152 would prevent homeowners associations from blocking legally licensed in-home childcare operations, expanding options in neighborhoods with high demand. House Bill 1177 would modernize and expand Indiana’s employer childcare tax credit, encouraging more private investment. Senate Bill 4 would provide a temporary boost by directing additional state funding to the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program.

“Childcare is not just a family issue — it’s a workforce issue,” Sinders said. “When parents can’t find or afford care, businesses struggle to hire and retain employees. These bills are an important part of a larger strategy to help Hoosiers remain in the workforce.”

Local Government Modernization

The Chamber also highlighted legislation aimed at improving township government efficiency. House Bill 1315 establishes a framework to reorganize certain townships beginning in 2028 by transferring powers, services, and assets to municipalities or counties through structured planning. Senate Bill 270 requires the Department of Local Government Finance to score each township’s performance, ultimately identifying which townships may need to merge.

“Modernizing local government is about making sure systems are efficient, predictable, and accountable,” Sinders said. “When local government works better, communities can grow, invest, and meet the needs of residents and employers alike.”

The Indiana Chamber’s 2026 Legislative Analysis, released last Friday, details these and other key bills important to employers and the workforce, and outlines the Chamber’s stance on each.