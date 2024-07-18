July 18, 2024
Indiana News

Leaked group chat reveals defense strategies in Delphi case

by Network Indiana0
High Bridge in Delphi - Photo Credit: David McCain

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Leaked conversations between attorneys close to the Delphi murders case and YouTube true crime podcasters appear to reveal the defense team’s strategies going into the suspect’s October trial.

The cohosts of “The Murder Sheet Podcast” told WISH-TV they were given thousands of messages from the group chat that spanned several months.

‘According to screenshots obtained by Cain and cohost Kevin Greenlee, the group chat was called “Due Process Gang.”

It consisted of Cara Wieneke, a lawyer who represented Allen, an attorney representing Allen’s attorneys, and several YouTubers who talk about true crime cases.

