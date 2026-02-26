Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith – Full Statement on Executive Order 26-06

Statement from Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith on

Executive Order 26-06:

“Indiana has long benefited from the strength, generosity and commitment of its faith-based institutions. These organizations have served as cornerstones of community life since our state’s founding by offering mentorship, compassion, and hands-on support to neighbors in need. The creation of the Faith-Based Institutions Initiative recognizes this legacy and seeks to strengthen it for the future.

By promoting collaboration between state government and faith-based partners, the initiative aims to expand the reach of programs that help Hoosiers overcome addiction, reenter society after incarceration, strengthen their families, develop resilience through work, and build meaningful lives rooted in purpose and service. These community-rooted institutions frequently provide forms of support that government alone cannot, and ensuring they are able to participate fully and freely is vital to the well-being of our state.

The order’s emphasis on safeguarding religious liberty and creating a fair, welcoming environment for all qualified service providers reaffirms Indiana’s long-standing commitment to both constitutional principles and community partnership. Empowering organizations that uplift Hoosiers in times of need strengthens families, enhances civic engagement and broadens pathways to opportunity across our state.+

I want to sincerely thank Governor Braun for signing the Faith-Based Institutions Initiative and am humbled by his confidence in me and my office to spearhead this endeavor. Hoosiers across the state will benefit from this effort for years to come.“

To view Executive Order 26-06 click here.