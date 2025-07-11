More Than A Million Dollars In Fraud Uncovered In Ohio

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost indicted nine Medicaid Providers on charges that they bilked the program out of more than a million dollars.

WBNS 10-TV reports that eight home health aids and one mental health specialist are facing a slate of felony charges, including fraud and theft.

Two of the defendants account for more than 1 million of the 1.2 million dollar discovery.

Yost said his office is collaborating with federal, state and local agencies to hold those commiting fraud accountable and to protect those who need Medicaid.