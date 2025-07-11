July 11, 2025
Ohio News

More Than A Million Dollars In Fraud Uncovered In Ohio

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost indicted nine Medicaid Providers on charges that they bilked the program out of more than a million dollars.

WBNS 10-TV reports that eight home health aids and one mental health specialist are facing a slate of felony charges, including fraud and theft.

Two of the defendants account for more than 1 million of the 1.2 million dollar discovery.

Yost said his office is collaborating with federal, state and local agencies to hold those commiting fraud accountable and to protect those who need Medicaid.

Related posts

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

WOWO News

Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to end death penalty

AP News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

Ian Randall

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.