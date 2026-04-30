Police: Fake Officers Demanding Payment in Warrant Scam Across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities are warning residents about an increasingly aggressive phone scam in which callers impersonate law enforcement officers in an attempt to pressure victims into sending money.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says scammers are contacting residents and falsely claiming they have outstanding citations or active warrants. Victims are told they must pay a so-called “bond” or fee to avoid arrest.

Police say the scheme often escalates with a second caller, who poses as a supervisor or higher-ranking officer, reinforcing the threat and adding urgency while keeping the victim on the line.

In some cases, callers have reportedly claimed they can track victims through their cell phones using GPS technology—claims police say are completely false and designed to intimidate.

Authorities stress the department will never call residents demanding payment for warrants, citations, or bonds, and will not request money through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other non-traditional payment methods.

Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive such a call, avoid sharing any personal or financial information, and not send money under any circumstances.

Anyone concerned about possible legal issues is advised to independently contact the Fort Wayne Police Department using an official, verified phone number.

Officials say the scam has been appearing with increasing frequency and encourage residents to alert family members—especially those who may be more vulnerable—to help prevent financial losses.

Reports of suspicious calls can be made to the department’s non-emergency line at (260) 427-1222.