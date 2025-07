FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Local PBS leaders say public media is in jeopardy.

Congress recently approved a bill that would cut more than $1 billion in federal funding.

The legislation is heading to the President’s desk, though PBS Fort Wayne says they are preparing to lose over 42% of its revenue.

Thaat totals over $1 million.

They say less programs are likely in the future, and those relying on the free PBS programming will notice.

They say children’s programming will remain a priority.