January 17, 2024
Local News

Lutheran Health Network to close childcare

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied/Lutheran Health Network)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Some parents in Fort Wayne are expressing their frustrations after learning that childcare services will soon cease at Lutheran Hospital.

The Lutheran Health Network announced that the childcare services will permanently stop on May 31.

While it is not entirely clear why, hospital officials did say they would explain more at a meeting Wednesday evening.

For parents who will be affected by this change, Lutheran Health is working to compile a list of other childcare programs in Allen County.

Organization employees who use the service will also be given a six-month stipend for each of their enrolled children.

The stipend will give participating parents $150 each pay period.

Related posts

Suspect Who Died in Police Custody Named

Dean Jackson

Some Ohio Counties Can Get Hoosier Rates at IPFW

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana University tuition may soon increase

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.