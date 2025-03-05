Mad Anthonys Foundation Announces 2025 Red Coat Recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Mad Anthonys Foundation is proud to announce Purdue Fort Wayne Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jon Coffman and distinguished local philanthropists Mike and Kathy Eikenberry as the 2025 Red Coat honorees. Since 1956 the Red Coat is awarded annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, demonstrating excellence in their respective fields and an unwavering commitment to service.

Coach Jon Coffman and Mike & Kathy Eikenberry will be formally honored at the 2025 Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala on May 17, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This annual event, a cornerstone of the Foundation’s mission, brings together community leaders, past honorees, and supporters to celebrate individuals who exemplify excellence and service.

“The Mad Anthonys Foundation is privileged to recognize Coach Coffman and the Eikenberrys as our 2025 Red Coat recipients,” said Kellene Pepple, Executive Director of the Mad Anthonys Foundation. “Their unwavering commitment to Fort Wayne and beyond has left a lasting impact. Coach Coffman’s dedication to his athletes, Purdue Fort Wayne University, and the broader community, along with Mike and Kathy’s longstanding commitment to Mad Anthonys and their tireless support of numerous charitable initiatives, have strengthened and uplifted our community in ways that will be felt for generations to come.”