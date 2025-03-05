Study Lends Insight During Tax Time 

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — With tax day a few weeks away – more than 9 out of 10 Americans say that filing your taxes should be completely cost-free.

70 percent of taxpayers are currently more worried about inflation than taxes and 77 percent don’t believe the wealthy pay their fair share.

Paying taxes is more popular than jury duty with 2/3 of taxpayers saying they’d rather file than serve on a jury.

More than 1 in 4 say they know someone who has or does cheat on their taxes.

When it comes to tax rates – Ohio is 7th highest in the Nation – Indiana was 18th highest in total taxes paid between Federal, State and Local Taxes.