Texas Man Gets 200 Months in Prison For Drug And Firearm Offenses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Elijah Shores, 30 years old, of Irving, Texas, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Shores was sentenced to 200 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.