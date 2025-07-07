Make an Immediate Difference by Giving Blood

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) –

INDIANA, July 7, 2025 — The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31:

Adams County

Berne

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave

7/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave

7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Missionary Church, 950 US 27 South, PO Box 365

Decatur

7/13/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Adams Memorial Hospital, 1100 Mercer Avenue

7/21/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

Allen County

Fort Wayne

7/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/7/2025: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Avenue

7/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

7/9/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2025: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Rd

7/11/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W Washington Blvd

7/11/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/12/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2025: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Rd.

7/13/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/13/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive

7/15/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W Berry St

7/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/17/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trine University – Brooks College of Health Professions, 12817 Parkview Plz Dr

7/17/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/17/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/19/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/19/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/19/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Taylor Chapel Ministries, 10145 Maysville Rd

7/19/2025: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road

7/20/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/20/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/21/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/24/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evans Toyota, 515 E Coliseum Blvd

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/27/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/27/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/ School, 4500 Fairfield Ave

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ’s Hope Ministries and Church, 2818 Carroll Rd

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/31/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/31/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren Street

Grabill

7/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

Huntertown

7/25/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lifehouse, 1601 West Cedar Canyon Road

New Haven

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street

Woodburn

7/9/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main St

DeKalb County

Auburn

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dayspring Church, 2305 N Indiana

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Parkview Dekalb Hospital, 1314 E 7th St

Butler

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Legion Butler, 118 North Broadway

Garrett

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Huntington County

Huntington

7/20/2025: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry Street

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

7/31/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Huntington Hospital, 2001 Stults Rd

Jay County

Portland

7/28/2025: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., IU Health Jay Hospital, 500 W Votaw

Noble County

Albion

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dexter Axle Building 3, 531 S 7th St

Kendallville

7/9/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Rd

7/11/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

Ligonier

7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tenneco, 1490 Gerber St

Steuben County

Angola

7/7/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

7/18/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carnegie Public Library, 322 S Wayne St

Fremont

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

Helmer

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer Community Church, 7530 S SR 327

Orland

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Orland Community Center, 9535 W. SR 120

Wells County

Bluffton

7/7/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA, 550 W Dustman Rd

Whitley County

Churubusco

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 North Main

Columbia City

7/8/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Parkview Whitley Hospital, 1260 East State Road 205

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205

South Whitley

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Whitley Public Library, 201 East Front Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.