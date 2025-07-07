Recall on Turkey Bacon

Washington, DC (WOWO) – Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Newberry, S.C. company, is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode,”use by” dates ranging from “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”\

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was unveiled after the company’s lab testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Lm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about the illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted to the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Kraft Heinz Food Company’s consumer hotline at 1-800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com. Media with questions can contact Lynsey Elve, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Kraft Heinz Food Company, at media@kraftheinz.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.