MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man is facing charges after he hit his ex-girlfriend and stole her car.

Muncie Police were called to the 2400 block of Walnut Street.

They were told that 30-year-old Javon Hall punched his ex-girlfriend in the face, which gave her a black eye and a busted lip.

Later on, he grabbed a gun and ran off in her car.

Officers are looking into this.

Hall was charged with robbery, auto theft, possession of a gun, and more.