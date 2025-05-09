Man Arrested After Misusing Paycheck Protection Program Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. The CARES Act, which included the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to assist businesses during the pandemic, led to a man in Fort Wayne, Ivory Hill, misusing $20,832 in PPP funds by falsely claiming to own a non-existent auto sales business.

Hill used the money for personal expenses like electronics, apparel, car rentals, and a vacation to Miami.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud, Hill was sentenced to 24 months probation, including 10 months of location monitoring, and ordered to pay $23,332 in restitution.