May 9, 2025
Local News

Major Utility Upgrade In Indiana Coming Down To Final Stages

by David Scheie0
NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) — CenterPoint Energy says they are entering the final phase of a multi-year pipeline modernization program throughout Indiana.

With a planned $25 million investment in 2025, the company will replace more than 19 miles of “aging bare steel and cast-iron pipelines with modern infrastructure designed to enhance system safety and reliability.”

Last week officials said those modernization efforts will continue this year in multiple Indiana locations including Anderson, Hartford City, Huntington, Marion, Markle, Muncie, and Pendleton.

