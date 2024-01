FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Fort Wayne on Monday in connection to an early morning shooting.

42-year-old Jermaine Whitsett is the suspect of a shooting that happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Nuttman Ave. The victim is an adult female who sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Whitsett is being charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun.