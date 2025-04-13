April 14, 2025
Local News

Man Found Dead In LaGrange County Jail Cell

by Alyssa Foster0

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of death after an inmate at the LaGrange County Jail was found unresponsive over the weekend.

The inmate has been identified as a 37-year-old man who was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident is still under investigation, though more information will be released once the family of the deceased is notified.

