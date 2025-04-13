One Dead, Another Injured Following Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after an overnight shooting.

21 Alive News says it happened on the city’s northeast side around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers received reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Hobson Road where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim arrived at the hospital shortly after and was found to be in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.