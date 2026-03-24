Man Found Dead Near Rivergreenway Trail in Decatur

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a report of a person down around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the Rivergreenway Trail. When they arrived, they located a white man believed to be in his mid-40s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there are no immediate signs of foul play, but the circumstances surrounding the death remain under review by both the Decatur Police Department and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have not released the man’s identity as they work to confirm identification and notify next of kin.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.