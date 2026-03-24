Amazon Returns to Smartphones With AI Device

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Amazon is reportedly working on a new AI-driven smartphone, marking a potential return to the mobile market more than a decade after discontinuing the Fire Phone.

The device, called “Transformer,” is being developed within Amazon’s Devices and Services unit, according to Fox Business, citing sources familiar with the project. The smartphone is expected to integrate the Alexa voice assistant and Amazon’s ecosystem of services, including Prime Video, Amazon.com, and third-party delivery apps.

Reports suggest the device could incorporate artificial intelligence features that personalize the user experience and may reduce or eliminate the need for traditional app stores. Details about pricing, production costs, and revenue projections have not been disclosed, and the project could still be canceled.

Amazon’s last attempt in the smartphone market, the Fire Phone launched in 2014, was discontinued after 14 months following mixed reviews and $170 million in unsold inventory. Analysts note that the new device would enter a market dominated by Apple and Samsung, which together held roughly 40 percent of global smartphone sales last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment to Reuters, and Fox Business reports that the company has not confirmed further details about the project.

The Transformer project signals Amazon’s continued interest in integrating artificial intelligence into consumer devices, leveraging its Alexa platform and e-commerce ecosystem for a potentially unique smartphone experience.