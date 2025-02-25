Man Gets Naked At Airport In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man from South Carolina will serve prison time for stripping naked at the Indianapolis International Airport and shoving his underwear in a supervisor’s face.

On July 15, 2023, 38-year-old George Stevens was pulled out of line for a pat-down search when going through Transportation Security Administration Checkpoint A at the Indianapolis International Airport. The machine displayed an alarm indicating that additional screening of Stevens’ chest, groin, and buttocks was required.

Stevens complied with the initial request. When the Transportation Security Officer (TSO) patted down his outer and inner groin area, Stevens called the TSO a “freak” several times, so the TSO asked for his supervisor over the radio.

Stevens was told to remove his belt and hold his pants up by his belt loops, but he chose to drop into a squat position and shake his buttocks at the supervisor and other assisting TSO’s that were there. The supervisor then requested help from the Airport Police Department.

When Stevens was told that airport police were on their way, Stevens said “I don’t have nothing” and “what do you want to see?” Surveillance footage shows Stevens pulling his jeans and underwear to his ankles and exposing his buttocks and genitals to the TSO’s and the passengers in the vicinity.

“When the APD officer arrived, Stevens continued to disrobe by removing his jeans and placing them over the supervisor’s shoulder, removing his underwear and forcibly pressing it into the supervisor’s face, and then throwing the underwear at the supervisor. Stevens then removed his socks and – while completely naked – began advancing towards the supervisor. Stevens was then placed under arrest by APD and removed from the Checkpoint,” said the Department of Justice in a Tuesday news release.

Families and small children in the area saw Stevens naked. Police say Stevens has an extensive criminal history that includes domestic violence and firearms offenses.

This week, Stevens was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison followed by 3 months of supervised release. He pled guilty to interference with security screening personnel and assault of a federal officer.

“Our Indianapolis International Airport is one of the finest airports in the country. TSA Officers stationed at the airport handle significant passenger traffic throughout the year with tremendous professionalism and a real dedication to the safety of the traveling public,” said John E. Childress, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Let this message be heard far and wide; the lewd and violent behavior towards security staff demonstrated by Mr. Stevens in this case will not be tolerated in this district, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”