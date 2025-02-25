Indianapolis Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man died after being shot by Indianapolis Police on the near east side early Tuesday.

IMPD says officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of an injured person on East Washington Street. A woman had gone into a business, saying she’d been assaulted. Officers spoke with her and called for medical help before she was taken to a hospital.

While on the scene, an officer saw a man he believed had an active warrant. When the officer tried to talk to him, the man refused, kept his hands in his pockets, and walked away. Police told him to remove his hands, but he ran off.

During the chase, officers warned him to stop and said they would use a Taser. One officer deployed a Taser before firing a shot, hitting the man.

Officers provided medical aid, but he later died at a hospital. Police say a gun was found next to him, but it’s unclear if he reached for it before being shot.