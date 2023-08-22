Victim from weekend pedestrian crash has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that the victim of an August 20 pedestrian crash has died.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Smith and Engle roads around 3 a.m. The victim was initially reported to be in life-threatening condition, but later died at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jamie Corona Vaca, 23, male, from Fort Wayne.

His cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.

Vaca represents the 23rd traffic fatality in Allen County this year.