Man Killed in DeKalb County Crash Near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO)— A 55-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Garrett, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Jose Vargas Jr. was traveling south on County Road 327 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway. The car first struck a metal wire fence on the north side of the road before continuing into a utility pole and coming to a stop.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and pronounced Vargas dead.

Investigators say preliminary findings indicate speed and alcohol may have played a role in the crash. The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation by local authorities.