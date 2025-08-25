Man Killed in Off-Road Vehicle Accident in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident in Fort Wayne that killed a Waterloo man Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Paul Ream, 42, was operating a side-by-side ORV on private property near the 400 block of West Gump Road around 2:55 p.m. when it overturned, partially ejecting him. Ream was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated and released on site. Investigators said neither occupant was wearing a helmet or safety harness.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Huntertown Fire Department assisted at the scene.