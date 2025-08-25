August 25, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Man Killed in Off-Road Vehicle Accident in Fort Wayne

by Macy Gray0

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident in Fort Wayne that killed a Waterloo man Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Paul Ream, 42, was operating a side-by-side ORV on private property near the 400 block of West Gump Road around 2:55 p.m. when it overturned, partially ejecting him. Ream was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated and released on site. Investigators said neither occupant was wearing a helmet or safety harness.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Huntertown Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related posts

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

Caleb Hatch

Missed Votes Prompt New Accountability System

Dean Jackson

Flames in the North Side High School Laundry Room

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.