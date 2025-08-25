August 25, 2025
Menendez Brothers Denied Parole in Infamous Beverly Hills Murder Case

SAN DIEGO, (WOWO) – More than three decades after the brutal killings that shocked the nation, Lyle and Erik Menendez remain behind bars after being denied parole.

The brothers were convicted in 1996 of murdering their wealthy parents, José and Kitty Menendez, inside the family’s Beverly Hills mansion in August 1989. Prosecutors argued that the pair carried out the killings to inherit their parents’ fortune, while the defense contended the murders came after years of abuse at the hands of their father. The case captivated America with its mix of wealth, violence, and family dysfunction, ultimately leading to life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Now in their 50s, both men went before the parole board but were denied release. Officials cited the severity of the crime and public safety concerns in the decision. The brothers will remain in prison, continuing to serve their life terms.

