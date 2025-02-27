Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Indiana State Trooper

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for his part in a crash that killed Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey in March 2023.

44-year-old Terry DeWaine Sands II pleaded guilty to felonies of resisting law enforcement and aggravated battery as part of a plea deal that resulted in murder charges being dropped. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, he received a total of 41 years, 16 years for aggravated battery and 25 years for resisting law enforcement.

As Sands entered the DeKalb County Courthouse, police officers stood in silent solidarity with Bailey’s family. Indiana State Police acknowledged the sentencing, saying they respect the decision to accept the plea and move forward. “Master Trooper Bailey will forever be a hero in our hearts,” said Fort Wayne District Commander Lieutenant Corey Culler, adding that Bailey’s actions saved lives during a dangerous storm.

Trooper Bailey, a 15-year veteran of the ISP, was killed while attempting to deploy stop sticks during a police pursuit on I-69. The case drew significant attention from law enforcement agencies across the state, with many advocating for a harsh sentence.

