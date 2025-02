ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — United Way of Allen County is hosting its 5th annual Food Drive in partnership with Salsa Grille to collect nonperishable food items until March 4.

Donations can be made at any Salsa Grille location in Fort Wayne and will benefit local food banks and pantries.

The organization is seeking items such as peanut butter, canned meat, beans, boxed dinners, rice, pasta, and cereal.

Monetary donations are also accepted to support the Community Food Drive.