Man Sentenced in Killing of Former Indiana Baseball Standout Jeff Goldbach

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WOWO) — A North Carolina judge has sentenced a man to prison for the fatal shooting of an Indiana native and former professional baseball player.

Brandon Hyde was sentenced to between 17 and 21-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Jeff Goldbach in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to WFMY News 2.

Hyde was found guilty in February. Court records show his request to reduce the conviction to voluntary manslaughter was denied by the judge.

The case had previously gone to trial but ended in a mistrial due to juror issues before prosecutors retried the case.

Goldbach was a native of Princeton, Indiana, and was known for his baseball career. He played professionally for the Evansville Otters and was a standout athlete during the 1990s at Princeton Community High School.

Authorities say Goldbach was shot and killed in Greensboro in 2021.