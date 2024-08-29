Visitors Can Expect To See Some New Faces At Salomon Farm Park

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces additions to its historic Salomon Farm Park.

Two Valais (va-LAY) Blacknose Sheep join the flourishing Highland Cows (aka Coos), Nigerian dwarf goats, pigs, miniature horse, rabbits, and chickens which make their home at this beautiful landmark working farm and park.

Manager of Salomon Farm, Outdoor Recreation & Boating Eden Lamb notes “This rare heritage breed of sheep is originally from Switzerland from the Valais region.

We chose the Blacknose Sheep because of their docile temperament which we believe will contribute to our ability to offer unique programming for our residents.”

To celebrate the arrival, Salomon will host special meet and greet sessions by appointment with the Valais Blacknose Sheep on Saturday, September 7.

Be among the first to interact with London and Lucky.

Each private session will include 30 minutes of exclusive interaction with the two lambs for up to four people.

Pet, feed, and take pictures of your visit with your cell phone.

Following your session, each person in your party will receive a delicious custom Blacknose Sheep cupcake from Sassie Cakes.

The following times are available to be reserved.

Code: Date: Day: Time:

45389 9/7 Sa 9:00 am-9:30 am

45389 9/7 Sa 9:40 am-10:10 am

45389 9/7 Sa 10:20 am-10:50am

45389 9/7 Sa 11:00 am-11:30 am

45389 9/7 Sa 11:40 am-12:10 pm

45389 9/7 Sa 12:20 pm-12:50 pm

45389 9/7 Sa 1:00 pm-1:30 pm

45389 9/7 Sa 1:40 pm-2:10 pm

Reservations may be made online at www.FortWayneParks.org, through the Fort Wayne Parks App or by calling 260-427-6000.

Director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Steve McDaniel says, “The staff at Salomon Farm Park work to create meaningful experiences for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to seeing the reactions and hearing details from our farm visitors as they welcome these new sheep.”