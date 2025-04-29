Indy Arsons Case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man has been arrested because investigators say he is responsible for a series of arsons that happened on the west side of Indianapolis in 2024.

The arsons started on June 9, 2024, and the last one was August 21, 2024.

33-year-old Marc Bisson was arrested. In a Tuesday news release, the Indianapolis Fire Department said Bisson pled guilty to the arsons and will serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

Investigators are also crediting several businesses in the area for helping with camera video that led them to Bisson for the arsons committed on Westview Drive. Investigators also got a city owned camera nearby that showed Bisson on his bicycle traveling from his house on South Sheffield Avenue to a home on Westview Drive and then back to his home.

In 2025 the IFD Fire Investigations Unit has investigated 228 Fires. 10 Arrests have been made for the Crime of Arson.

The IFD Fire Investigations Unit has a 32.32% clearance rate – above the national average of 23.80%. The “Clearance Rate” refers to the percentage of reported arson cases considered “solved” by law enforcement.