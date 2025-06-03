Elkhart Fishing Clinic

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — It’s happening at High Dive Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

It’s the third year the Elkhart Environmental Center, City Parks & Recreation and Aquatic Biology departments have hosted the event, and this year the first 400 kids to complete the clinic will receive their own fishing rod.

Children age 7 and older will visit five stations to learn the basics of fishing, including safety & casting, knot tying, basic tackle, stewardship, conservation, fish & habitat and water safety.

Then, they’ll get to test out their new skills as they fish around High Dive Pond. The City of Elkhart’s website has more information.