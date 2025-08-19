Mayor Tucker And Opioid Settlement Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker today announced the first window to apply for funding related to helping individuals and families overcome opioid and substance addiction.

The City of Fort Wayne’s opioid settlement payments are scheduled to run through 2038. Earlier this year, Mayor Tucker created the National Opioid Settlement Committee in partnership with City Council. The purpose of the committee is to recommend usage of the funds, convene individuals and groups to explore causes and responses to priority issues related to opioid and substance use, and educate the community about opioid and substance use.

The window to request funds will open on September 2 and will close at midnight on October 2. The National Opioid Settlement Committee will make recommendations to Mayor Tucker by the end of October. Interested parties can see a sample of the application at http://bit.ly/3JkBGZ3

Appointments to the National Opioid Settlement Committee were made in June 2025:

Ewelina Connolly (Council Appointee)

Theresa Juillerat (Mayoral Appointment)

Rebecca Karcher (Mayoral Appointment)

Michelle Rowland (Mayoral Appointment)

Andrew Teel (Mayoral Appointment)

Pat Turner (Council Appointee)

Jayme Yates (Council Appointee)