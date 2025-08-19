City Of New Haven Pursues Community Wellness Initiative

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — To better serve New Haven Residents, the McMichael administration has set out to improve well-being throughout the city.

“It’s crucial that we create an environment where our residents can feel their very best,” said New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael. “This initiative will allow us to build a strong foundation of safety and support for our community.”

The focus on well-being started in January, when the City announced a partnership with CredibleMind, a digital platform that provides expert-curated and scientifically-backed mental health and self-care resources. The administration recently expanded its efforts by extending the Community Development Department to include Community Health Coordinator and All-Abilities Coordinator roles.

Community Health Coordinator Katie Rhodes will focus on improving the overall well-being of the community through assessment of needs, collaboration with service providers, and program implementation. Rhodes obtained her Bachelor of Social Work in 2021 and is currently working towards her Master of Social Work. She has over six years of experience in services roles, having worked with at-risk youth, older adults, unhoused individuals and those facing mental health and substance abuse issues.

All-Abilities Coordinator Leroisha Benson focuses on improving the quality of life for older adults and individuals with special needs by collaborating with providers and ensuring local organizations are equipped with knowledge on best practices. Benson has a strong background in social services, obtaining a Psychology degree in 2022, with plans to work towards her master’s degree. She has spent years working alongside people of all ages with special needs, as well as with families navigating parenthood.

To support these endeavors, Rhodes developed the Community Needs Survey, backed by local partner organizations. This secure and anonymous survey captures meaningful input directly from residents about various aspects of physical, mental and social health to identify what programs currently exist and work well, what services are needed, and what community members want to see. Once completed, a summary will be shared with the community via the city website and will serve as a guide to shape future initiatives, ensuring the community’s needs are met.

The Community Needs Survey will be available via the city’s website and in person at the New Haven Branch Library and the New Haven Community Center, through Oct. 19, 2025.

The objective is to pave the way for existing providers to have a greater presence in and focus on New Haven, while also welcoming new providers, thus creating a well-rounded continuum of care in which residents have all they need to thrive.