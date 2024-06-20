Mayor Tucker announces plans for new riverfront district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mayor Tucker laid out plans Thursday for a major redevelopment of the former Pepsi warehouse site along the north side of the St. Marys River.

The project will be known as the “Treeline District.”

In addition to street and utility infrastructure improvements, the first phase of development is anticipated to include approximately 250 apartment units, 7,500 square feet of retail, and a parking garage with public parking.

This multi-purpose project will include an extension of Riverfront public space by adding a new public park area that blends seamlessly with the Tree Canopy Trail and existing Riverfront amenities.

The City is partnering with Browning Real Estate Partners, an Indianapolis-based firm who’s work stretches across the Midwest.

In May 2022, the Fort Wayne City Council approved acquisition of the 7-plus acre distribution facility for $4.5 million, and late last year approved the funds for its demolition.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Browning team as they bring an innovative and unique mixed-use offering to our community,” said Mayor Tucker. “Our Riverfront continues to be very popular with residents and visitors. Having an enhanced quality of life for all is critical, and this newest project will help ensure that we meet the needs of our growing City.”

“Browning is thrilled to be the developer of this truly transformative project,” said Chelsea Leiter Thompson, vice president of development at Browning. “Creating a new ‘First-Day Destination’ for the city is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We look forward to partnering with the City of Fort Wayne to create a place that will be enjoyed for and across generations.”

The City’s Redevelopment Department and Browning have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to complete a detailed Development Agreement for the project over the next several months.

Following the completion of a development agreement, construction for Phase I of the Treeline District is anticipated to begin in 2025.